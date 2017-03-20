The Portland suburbs' top 25 Yelp-rated restaurants

Late last year, the data crunchers at Yelp clued us in to the top-reviewed new restaurants, as so deemed by its army of consumer critics.

The list of 27 restaurants included some of the newest hotspots operated by the likes of Andy Ricker alongside such national options as Chick-Fil-A.

Because the bulk of those 27 restaurants operate within the city of Portland itself, we got to wondering: Where do people enjoy eating outside the city?

We asked Yelp to determine that very question. The company's data scientists ranked Portland area businesses in the 'Restaurant' category based on an algorithm that takes into account both the number of reviews and the accumulated ratings as depicted by stars.

At least one of those restaurants featured last year appears on the current list: the Hush Hush Cafe, which serves Middle Eastern fare.

In terms of locale, Beaverton leads the way, with nine restaurants on the list. Hillsboro is next with four while Tigard, McMinnville and Newberg each contributed two restaurants to the Yelp tally.

The Newberg contingent, of course, includes the Painted Lady, long one of the region's most-decorated eateries.

The Painted Lady is the only restaurant on the list of the nouveau ilk. Five of them serve Middle Eastern fare while four each serve either Asian or specialize in breakfast and brunch. Three of the favorite restaurants serve either Mexican or Latin American food.

