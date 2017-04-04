A rendering shows the Target at Southeast 30th Ave. and Powell. (Photo: Barr, Max, KGW)

The unnamed "national retailer" that was rumored to be taking over the home of AMF Pro 300 Lanes at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 30th Avenue has been revealed: Target.

In a release put out Tuesday, Target confirmed that it has signed a lease with Vancouver-based MAJ Development Corporation for the building at 3031 S.E. Powell Blvd. The retailer plans to open a 32,100-square-foot store, which it expects to open in July 2018.

The store will be a "small format" store much like Target's downtown Galleria location. It will offer groceries, apparel, toys and sporting goods, home items, electronics and a CVS pharmacy.

“We are always motivated to bring retailers and consumers together; however, we are more excited than ever for the opportunity to work alongside Target to introduce their small-format concept in our marketplace," said Michael Jenkins, president of MAJ, in a release. "In addition to benefiting from the ideal location on Powell Boulevard, customers will conveniently have ample parking. The site will have upwards of 100 stalls, including covered parking, electronic car charging, and dedicated car share spaces. We see great success for Target at this location.”

As first reported by the Business Journal, MAJ purchased the building at 3031 S.E. Powell Blvd. last summer for $4.8 million from AMF Bowling Centers Inc. The developer announced that a new retailer would be taking over the spot after a renovation set to commence sometime after August. MAJ's original announcement said the bowling leagues would be winding down at the end of May and that AMF would prepare to vacate soon thereafter.

In a follow up story, MAJ said the bowling alley would likely close "at the end of the summer" and that construction for the new tenant would begin "shortly after." That appears to be the plan in place to prep the building for Target's opening next summer.

Bowling alley pledges to stay open despite plans

In a news release, the owner of AMF Pro 300 Lanes denies that the bowling alley will close. Bowlmor AMF said it plans to continue operating the alley.

"Any rumors that we will close our center this May are absolutely false. AMF Pro 300 has served as a local landmark and gathering place for decades," said Colie Edison, a representative for AMF. "We want to make it perfectly clear that we have no plans to leave this community any time soon. As far as we're concerned, it's bowling as usual."

