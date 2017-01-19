Many Portland businesses will close for Friday's downtown protests

The Wells Fargo branch at Southwest 6th and Morrison Street in Portland. (Photo: google.com/maps)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Downtown Portland businesses and others are preparing for an onslaught of disruptions during Friday's presidential inauguration.

Wells Fargo Bank plans to close its branch at Southwest 6th and Morrison Street at 1 p.m. tomorrow. The branch is across the street from Pioneer Courthouse Square, likely to serve as a staging area for the many anti-Trump demonstrations set to occur.

Wells Fargo will also close other downtown branches at 2 p.m. Friday and increase security at several other branches.

The Pioneer Place mall will close at 3 p.m.

Just in - @ShopAtPioneer Mall will close at 3 pm Friday in anticipation of #TrumpInauguration protests. pic.twitter.com/n5TpggBD2Y — Katherine Cook (@KCookKGW) January 20, 2017

Nordstrom will close their Portland store at 2 p.m. Friday. They usually close at 8 p.m.

The Pacific Center, home to the Portland Business Journal, Smarsh and the Dunn Carney law firm, among other businesses, will close at 2 p.m.

The security office at Fox Tower told KGW they will lock the outside doors at 3 p.m. People who work there will have access. Both are immediately off the Square.

The Oregonian/OregonLive.com reports that the Starbucks coffee shop that overlooks Pioneer Square Courthouse Square will close at 7 p.m., and that other downtown retailers, including Finnegan's Toys & Gifts, are not planning to close early but will keep their options open.

In the meantime, TriMet officials could also suspend service in downtown Portland as anticipated protests take place in the city's core.

At least nine anti-Trump demonstrations, rallies and marches are planned between Thursday morning and Saturday afternoon.

(© 2017 KGW)