Portland's newest hotel opens its doors downtown

CATHY CHENEY | PORTLAND BUSINESS JOURNAL (Photo: CATHY CHENEY | PORTLAND BUSINESS JOURNAL)

About a year-and-a-half ago, the corner of Southwest Third and Taylor was but a barren vacant lot.

Now it's home to Portland's newest hotel, the AC Hotel Portland Downtown, a 204-room hotel that officially opened to guests on Feb. 20.

For a visual stay at the hotel, click through this gallery!

Developed by McWhinney and Mortenson, operated by Sage Hospitality and designed by SERA Architects, the new hotel is the first of the Marriott brand hotel to rise in the Northwest. There are 12 others around the country under the AC brand, which got its start in Spain with hotelier Antonio Catalan, thus the AC.

Unlike some hotels, the AC doesn't offer room service, a full-service restaurant or expansive meeting spaces. Instead, the hotel focuses on a sleek and simple approach that includes clean design, tapas and craft cocktails in the lounge, local artwork and a views that range from downtown Portland to Mt. Hood.

“We’re excited to become not only a hotel destination in downtown Portland, but also a community spot where Portland natives can gather to enjoy an ever-changing variety of the best the city has to offer,” said Erica Endorf, general manager of the AC Portland Downtown, in a release. “With our prime location and on-site amenities, guests will be able to immediately immerse themselves in this fast-growing city. “

Jon covers real estate for the Portland Business Journal. Sign up for his daily newsletter to hear about new projects and get behind-the-scenes looks at Portland's rapidly changing built environment.

(© 2017 KGW)