Pioneer Square renovation impacts businesses

PORTLAND, Ore. -- For the next six months Pioneer Courthouse Square will be under construction.

But the businesses at the Square want everyone to know, they are still here just perhaps in a different spot. Despite the barricades and caution tape, business will go on as usual.

Nico Bella has run her Spellbound Flower cart at Pioneer Courthouse Square for going on five years. Her cart is still in its normal spot next to Starbucks, but it will be moving in a few weeks.

"It's is a little scary," Bella admitted.

She says she can't help but worry the construction will keep some customers away at a time when she depends on them the most.



'We've got Valentine's Day coming up in two weeks so I need things to work a certain way and it's been a little nerve inducing," she said.

From now until the end of July, the square known as "Portland's Living Room" will be undergoing a much needed renovation.

The work is part of the voter-approved parks replacement bond from 2014. It will replace deteriorating bricks, renovate the public restrooms and replace a lining under the bricks that used to be waterproof, but hasn't been for quite some time.

When it rains, business in the Square, like Travel Portland, have to deal with leaks.

"We have to put buckets out and caution signs and it's really not the most welcoming look for our visitors coming in," said Susan Palmer, visitor services manager with Travel Portland.

All businesses will stay on the bricks during the construction. Travel Portland will temporarily move into the Theater on the Square.

The outdoor carts will move down to the courthouse side of the Square. And they want everyone to know, despite their unusual spots, it's business as usual.

"We want them to know we are open for business and please keep coming, keep coming to see us!" Bella said.



So what about the engraved bricks that were purchased? The Square management says those that are removed will be replaced and put back in the same area. They may not be in the exact same spot, but will be close to it.

(© 2017 KGW)