Park Avenue West lands Pendleton as new tenant

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Downtown Portland's sleek new Park Avenue West tower is going to be home to the flagship store of one of the state's oldest and most iconic brands.

Pendleton Woolen Mills, the 153-year-old company renowned for its blankets, throws and apparel, has signed on for just over 3,000 square feet of retail space in the base of Park Avenue West. It will occupy the space in the southeast corner of the building across from Director Park and Nordstrom.

"This is really exciting for us to have this critical Oregon brand opening in our tower," said Vanessa Sturgeon, president and CEO of TMT Development, which developed the office, residential and retail tower. She added that she's a big fan of the company herself, owning two of Pendleton's Star Wars blankets, which her young boys are crazy about.

"They are obsessed," she said.

Pendleton and TMT will start construction on the new store right away. When it opens later this year, the store will offer Pendleton's full lineup of apparel, home products and accessories.

"We look forward to showing our Pendleton brand in a new, fresh and upscale environment," Mort Bishop, president of Pendleton, said in a release.

Pendleton joins Charles Schwab as the other retail tenant in the building thus far. Sturgeon said another 2,500 square feet of retail space is still available in Park Avenue West.

Jon covers real estate for the Portland Business Journal. Sign up for his daily newsletter to hear about new projects and get behind-the-scenes looks at Portland's rapidly changing built environment.