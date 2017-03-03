New York Times reveals how Uber avoided Portland authorities

PORTLAND, Ore. – The ride-hailing service Uber is now ubiquitous throughout the city of Portland, but back in 2014 it was operating illegally and somehow skirting city officials trying to crack down on the company.

The New York Times reports that Uber used a tool called “Greyball” to evade authorities in a story published Friday.

The story collected employee reports, documents and an interview with a Portland code enforcement inspector to show that Uber used Greyball to single out riders who were likely officials trying to catch Uber drivers.

When Uber launched illegally in Portland, it went against city code that protected taxi companies. Uber’s model didn’t fit within the law at the time and city officials said they wouldn’t change the rules. So Uber launched illegally on Dec. 8, 2014, and drivers starting picking people up in Portland, blatantly dismissing the city’s orders.

Code enforcement inspectors like Erich England tried to use Uber and catch them red-handed, but somehow Uber drivers never picked him up.

From the New York Times report:

To build a case against the company, officers like Mr. England posed as riders, opening the Uber app to hail a car and watching as miniature vehicles on the screen made their way toward the potential fares.

But unknown to Mr. England and other authorities, some of the digital cars they saw in the app did not represent actual vehicles. And the Uber drivers they were able to hail also quickly canceled. That was because Uber had tagged Mr. England and his colleagues — essentially Greyballing them as city officials — based on data collected from the app and in other ways. The company then served up a fake version of the app populated with ghost cars, to evade capture.

Uber told the newspaper Greyball denies ride requests for people who are violating the company’s terms of service for a multitude of reasons, including enforcement stings.

Portland isn’t the only city where Greyball was used. Boston, Paris and Las Vegas drivers also avoided capture through the Greyball program. It was also used worldwide in Australia, China, Italy and South Korea.

Uber operated illegally in Portland for two weeks before it agreed to temporarily halt service. Uber launched with city approval in April 2015.

The New York Times reports Uber used Greyball in Portland at least into 2015.

Once Uber agreed to pause, the city began to pave the way for the company to operate in city limits, directly competing with taxis. Then-mayor Charlie Hales and Commissioner Steve Novick had a secret meeting with an Uber lobbyist that both Hales and Novick failed to report the meeting on their calendars. Uber was fined and both Hales and Novick were issued written warnings.

On Friday afternoon, current Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said he is reaching out to mayors across Oregon and the U.S. about the reports.

“While there is no evidence this behavior continued after reaching settlement in 2014, we take these allegations seriously. I am very concerned that Uber may have purposefully worked to thwart the City’s job to protect the public," Wheeler said. “I am working with Commissioner Saltzman, the City Attorney and the Portland Bureau of Transportation to investigate and make sure this issue does not continue.”

