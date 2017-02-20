Hillockburn Farm soaps (Photo: Tracy Barry, KGW)

If you visit many craft fairs, you will no doubt see at least a few people selling handmade soap. Rebecca Kaihani could be one of them.

She will tell you what makes her soap stand out is quality ingredients at a good price. At five dollars a bar, it’s half the cost of some of her competitors.

“I just don’t think anyone should be left out of a quality handmade product because they can’t afford it,” said Rebecca.

Right from the start she was selling out of her Hillockburn Farm soaps, scrubs and balms at community markets. Now a year into it, she has moved her soap-making from the kitchen counter to a rented space in Gresham.

“We’ve got this cool little space,” said Rebecca. “We are already looking for something bigger and we’ve got about 40 retailers carrying our products.”

A real success story, but in Rebecca’s case it’s not just the how but the why that matters. She started making soap because she was trying to have a baby and wanted something chemical-free. Rebecca did get pregnant.

“Unfortunately, I miscarried several times and I was in bed depressed for weeks,” Rebecca said. “I joke that the business saved my life. I just wanted to stay in bed and be sad, and that’s no way to live.”

Instead, Rebecca started making soap again, and hasn’t stopped. Her sister now helps her part time, but she can’t remember the last time she had a whole day off. Learning to make soap was hard enough, learning to sell it she says, was even harder.

"Thank God for Google. How do I run a business? How do I do a cash flow chart? How do I forecast?” Rebecca said.





Despite the sharp learning curve, her business is making money. Enough so Rebecca gives 10 percent of her profits to women’s shelters and families in need.

“I have to do something,” Rebecca told us. “I’d like to give back in some way and by me making a bar of soap I’m able to do that, that’s awesome.”

After all, she figures if soap saved her once, maybe it can help someone else too.

