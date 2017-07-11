Microsoft to lay off 124 workers, close Wilsonville plant

WILSONVILLE, Ore. – Microsoft plans to close its production plant in Wilsonville and lay off 124 workers.

In a letter to the state, the company said 61 workers will be let go on Sept. 8, and another 63 workers will be laid off on Nov. 6.

The company plans to “reorganize and restructure operations,” the letter said.

The layoffs will lead to the closure of the facility, located at 26755 SW 95th Ave.

Microsoft once built touch-screen monitors called the Surface Hub at the Wilsonville plant, but the company plans a greater focus on its growing cloud computing business.

A small group of workers will remain employed after Nov. 6 to close the facility.

