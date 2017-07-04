Microsoft could lay off thousands this week, reports say

KGW
PORTLAND, Ore. – Microsoft could soon lay off thousands of employees around the world.

Bloomberg reports the company is intending to reorganize its sales force as part of a plan to focus more on its cloud software known as Azure.

The layoffs could be announced this week.

In the past, Microsoft focused efforts on selling software.

Microsoft has its headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

Last year, Intel cut 15,000 jobs worldwide in a similar focus shift. 

Nike recently laid off 1,400 employees worldwide as part of a corporate restructuring effort. 

