Meet the 2017 Doernbecher Freestyle designers

Carissa Navarro. (Photo: KGW)

Each year, a group of patients from OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital is selected to design sneakers as part of a now-14-year-old fundraising partnership with Nike.

The hospital named the “Doernbecher Freestyle” program’s patient designers on Tuesday.

Nine kids will participate this year, up from six in past years.

The patients will work with Nike designers over the next several months to create custom footwear and apparel collections to be auctioned off and sold at retail in limited numbers in the fall. The designs will be revealed Oct. 27 at the Portland Art Museum.

All proceeds from the sales will benefit the hospital. Already, the program has raised more than $17 million for the hospital.

“This extraordinary program honors the creativity, strength and spirit of every child and family that visits OHSU Doernbecher,” said Doernbecher physician-in-chief Dana Braner in a release.

“Philanthropy, such as Doernbecher Freestyle, enables us as health care providers, educators, scientists and advocates to do our jobs, and continue to be a resource for every child and family that needs the world-class services OHSUDoernbecher provides. This program allows the world to see our children as we and Nike already do, as superstars.”

