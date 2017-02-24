The Lucy Activewear store in downtown Portland (Photo: google maps)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Lucy Activewear, the women’s sportswear company launched in Portland by former Nike executives, will close all of its brick-and-mortar locations by the end of the year.

Local and corporate employees confirmed the news to KGW Friday afternoon.

Employees said online sales would continue at least through the end of the year.

An employee in the corporate human resources department said the stores may shut before the end of the year, "Based on what business requires."

Online sales may also shutter, "depending on what our business needs require as we work through the shutdown process," the HR employee said.

Lucy Activewear opened its first store location in 2002. It moved its headquarters from Portland to San Leandro, Calif. in 2010.

The company currently has three retail locations in the Portland area.

