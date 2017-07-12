Linda McMahon, head of Small Business Administration, to visit Portland

Linda McMahon, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be administrator of the Small Business Administration, is sworn in prior to testimony before the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump’s pick to head the U.S. Small Business Administration in his Cabinet, will stop in Portland next week to tour several local businesses.

McMahon will visit the Portland area on Tuesday, July 18.

The former professional wrestling executive and nominee for the U.S. Senate will visit Bob’s Red Mill in Milwaukie, then head to Portland for stops at Salt & Straw, Coava Coffee Roasters, Zilla Sake, Pine State Biscuits and Bishop’s Barbershop.

McMahon is on a nationwide tour called “SBA Ignite,” where she will “listen, educate and highlight the role of small business in economic growth,” according to a news release from her press office.

McMahon and her husband Vince founded World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in 1979.

Portlanders may remember that Salt and Straw has visited by several prominent national figures in recent years. In 2015, then-Vice President Joe Biden stopped in at the ice cream parlor.





© 2017 KGW-TV