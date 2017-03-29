Cross-laminated timber (Photo: Keely Chalmers)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A new kind of timber boom could be coming to Oregon, and it could bring jobs, millions of dollars, and a new kind of wood product.

It's called cross-laminated timber, or CLT for short. Some call it the next big thing in construction.

CLT is made from wood planks that are cross hatched, glued and then pressed together. The wood is so strong it can be used instead of concrete or even steel.

This week, builders and architects from around the world are meeting in Portland for a conference focusing on cross-laminated timber.

It's the second year in a row Portland has been home to the International Mass Timber conference.

Amanda Welker with Business Oregon says the Beaver State is poised to become a leader in this green-building technology.

"I think we all know that Oregon timber towns have been on the decline in recent years and I think this could be a real economic engine for the state of Oregon," Welker said.

In addition to being strong, CLT also has environmental benefits. Since it is wood, it naturally soaks up carbon dioxide and stores it.

In addition, tests show buildings built from CLT perform very well in earthquakes.

Oregon already has more CLT buildings than any other state in the nation, and is home to the first certified CLT manufacturing plant in the country.

D.R. Johnson Wood Innovations is based in Riddle, Oregon. Co-owner Valerie Johnson says business has been good.

"The projects are coming in faster and faster," she said.

She, like many in the timber industry, hope to see more of these timber towers in the future.

