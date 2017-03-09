Imposter scam calls top list of Oregon consumer complaints

. (Photo: KING)

PORTLAND, Ore. – For the second straight year, imposter scam calls were the top consumer complaint in Oregon.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s office released the top 10 complaints of 2016.

Imposter scam calls, such as the IRS scam and “spoofing” scam, had more than five times the number of complaints as telecommunications, which came in second on the annual list.

Motor vehicle sales practices came in third.

Here’s the full list of 2016 consumer complaints:

Imposter Scam Calls (5,049 complaints) Telecommunications (941 complaints) Motor Vehicle Sales (572 complaints) Financial Services (358 complaints) Health Related (300 complaints) Collection Agencies (232 complaints) International Money Transfer Schemes (226 complaints) Auto Repair (203 complaints) Home Ownership Issues (192 complaints) Construction Contractors (164 complaints)

The imposter scam takes several different forms, the attorney general’s office said, but the most popular is when a scammer calls and pretends to be the IRS, a police officer or a family member and asks for money. No law enforcement officer or government agency will ever call you and ask you to pay over the phone or to pay by money order.

If you think you are a victim of a fraud or scam, you can contact the Oregon Department of Justice online at www.oregonconsumer.gov or call its hotline at 1-877-877-9392.

