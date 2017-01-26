Hottest 'Hoods: Where home prices were highest in 2016

Portland Business Journal

Homeowners and prospective sellers in Portland can feel pretty good about home prices in the Rose City: Across the board, Portland neighborhoods logged an average home price increase of nearly $40,500, or about 11.4 percent, in 2016.

Those data, from the Real Multiple Listing Service, confirm what just about anyone in Portland might be expecting in terms of home prices here. According to the numbers, the average price for all Portland-area zip codes jumped from $354,516 in 2015 to $394,998 in 2016.

As in past years, the neighborhoods with the highest average sales price aren't exactly surprises. Close-in neighborhoods — desirable for their proximity to restaurants, parks and other amenities — had the highest average prices in the city, as did a few outlying areas with reputations for being on the pricier side.

The latest data also show that in the top 25 zip codes with the highest average price, prices rose slightly less than the entire metro region as a whole — 9.3 percent — from $485,080 in 2015 to $530,081 last year.

These numbers make up the third installment of our recent Hottest 'Hoods series capping 2016, which also included where the most homes sold and where they sold the fastest. Interestingly, according to Business Journal research director Brandon Sawyer, only two zip codes achieved a trifecta and landed in the top 25 for all three categories: Sellwood/Eastmoreland and Piedmont/Concordia.

