Here are Portland's 10 favorite restaurants

For the past three years, business leaders have weighed in on Portland's array of eateries.

Their preferences run from the cutting-edge (Ox, Q and Nostrana) to older-line (Ringside Steakhouse, Portland City Grill).

And as the Portland Business Journal collects information on their overall favorites, we've also culled data on how readers really feel about a scene generally recognized as hosting one of the country's top roster of restaurants.

We surveyed more than 300 readers as to what they like, and don't like, about Portland's food options. We've included a list of their top 10 favorites, based on their votes, in the gallery above.

But we also dug a bit deeper to collect more analysis as to their, well, tastes.

For instance:

We asked readers whether they agree that the city features quality eateries. Nearly 90 percent concur: A full 55.3 percent rank the region's quality as "excellent" while another 39.3 percent say the options are "above average."

We asked about the diversity of choices. About 59 percent said the city has "more than enough choices." Another 25.5 percent the options are actually "overwhelming."

We asked whether the region features its share of good values. The results here were a bit more balanced: While 52.2 percent say they consider Portland's restaurants to offer "average value," 25.8 percent of respondents believe the spots are "expensive." Another 6 percent say area restaurants are "overpriced."

Just 15.7 percent deemed Portland restaurants "affordable."

Then there are the plusses and minuses.

Asked what they want "more of" in terms of Portland's food scene, respondents said they want more seafood and more authentic, with some even stressing they want "good Chinese" options.

In terms of ambience, seven readers say they simply want a more chill experience.

"Quiet, relaxed, uncrowded," wrote one, calling out a downtown spot for its "noise and kitsch environment." The same reader noted that "Ringside Fish House remains tops in my book as is quiet, possible to have a serious conversation, parking available. It has it all."

Another reader called for a spot with "Dutch Indonesian (and) Austrian/German cuisine."

What do readers want to see less? Thai food spots, with one specifying the city's "mediocre Thai food." Chain restaurants and fast food spots were also called out, with about 10 percent of respondents griping about such grab-and-go options.

And, in a bit of an upset, more than 5 percent of respondents said the city needs both fewer food carts and brewpubs.

One reader was even more specific.

"Bartenders with tats," the reader responded when asked what he wants to see less.

