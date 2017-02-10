Frontier laying off 57 workers in Beaverton

Vermont: How to write a cover letter? (Credit: AP)

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- Frontier Communications plans to lay off 57 workers in Beaverton and shutter its dispatch center there.

Frontier announced the planned layoffs Friday. The company, which provides internet, TV and phone service, said it will permanently close the Beaverton Dispatch Center sometime between April 11 and April 18.

"Frontier Communications Corporation is involved in a significant restructuring and reorganization of its business across the U.S.," a company spokesman said in a letter to the Oregon Office of Workforce Investments. "Frontier has decided to consolidate its dispatching centers and functions throughout the U.S."

Half of the layoffs involve dispatch associates. Others include support technicians, switching specialists, and installation, support and service workers.

Frontier is one of three internet service providers in the Portland area. Comcast and CenturyLink also provide similar services.

A spokesman for Frontier said there will be no service changes for Portland area customers. The company is just consolidating dispatch activities and Frontier will no longer have a dispatch center in Oregon.

(© 2017 KGW)