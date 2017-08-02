Businesses luring customers will cool incentives during heat wave

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A stretch of triple-digit temperatures is causing a demand for places to cool off, and some businesses around Portland are happily advertising things like free air conditioning.

New Seasons Market is inviting people to enjoy their air conditioning and Wi-Fi free of charge. They also suggest picking up ready-to-eat meals instead of turning on the oven.

“So no cooking right? Get a chicken one night, then lettuce wraps and then maybe chicken salad,” said Manager Lori Hunter.

At Bridgeport Village, they've set up cooling stations near the Gazebo. They are complete with misters and shade. They are even giving out popsicles to keep people cool while they shop at the outside mall.

“It's a good chance to let the kids out of the house and have some fun,” said Casey Vurgos with her kids dressed as Minions. “Stay cool in the misters and have a snow cone.”

The Lloyd Center Ice Rink refuses to surrender to the scorching temps. They are forecasting snow the next few days.

“It’s nice to skate when it is hot because there is really nothing else to do,” said Shelton Bowman.

The people we talked to say they are glad businesses are stepping up to get us through the heat wave.

“If people don't have a place to get out of the heat they can come to a place like this, they are very friendly and welcoming,” said Mary Cooley. “I think it is a good idea.”

The snow at Lloyd Center Ice Rink will fall at 1, 3 and 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

© 2017 KGW-TV