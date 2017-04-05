KGW
Close

BridgePort Brewing slashes staff as it struggles to adapt

John Strieder, KGW 10:38 PM. PDT April 05, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. - Falling sales have forced one of Portland’s oldest craft breweries to lay off almost half its work force.  

BridgePort Brewing Co. is eliminating 13 brewing staff positions, the company reported in a news released this week.

“It is no secret that many legacy craft beer brewers have seen falling sales over the last few years,” said brewmaster Jeff Edgerton in the release. 

“Oregon is a fiercely competitive market in which new microbreweries are launched practically every day," he said. "In addition, global beer companies continue to acquire and invest heavily in the local market.”

Sales have slumped since their peak in 2011, the company said.

As part its reorganization, BridgePort will install a small batch pilot brewery inside the Pearl District’s BridgePort BrewPub that will produce several new beers weekly.

Customers will now be able to drink while watching the brewing process.

The company also hopes the move will help the brewer react more quickly to changing consumer demand. 

BridgePort is already adding new beers. The brewery recently debuted Tiny Horse Pilsner and will soon introduce Multiball Double IPA – a brew made with seven different types of Northwest hops.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories