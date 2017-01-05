Bag company Chrome Industries moving headquarters to Portland

San Francisco-based Chrome Industries on Thursday announced its headquarters will move to Portland. (Photo: PBJ)

San Francisco bag-maker Chrome Industries is the latest apparel company to move operations to Portland. The company on Thursday announced its headquarters will relocate here in early April.

The company also named Slate Olson president. He will start in mid-January.

"The move to Portland sets Chrome up for a brave new chapter," Olson said, in a news release.

The company already has innovation and e-commerce divisions in Portland. It also operates a West End store.

Chrome's durable messenger bags are popular with commuters. The company also sells a limited line of clothing and footwear.

Portland has become a hotbed of footwear and apparel companies thanks to the presence of stalwarts Nike, Adidas, Columbia Sportswear and Keen. In recent years, numerous companies have set up Portland operations to capitalize on the city's talented apparel workforce.

The news release announcing Chrome's move did not specify how many jobs will relocate to the city or will the office will be located.

Olson most recently worked as chief marketing officer at Specialized Bicycles in Morgan Hill, California. He also spent seven years at cycling apparel company Rapha. His career also includes a stop at Nike where he worked in senior marketing and brand communications.

The Portland Business Journal is a KGW News partner.