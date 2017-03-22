AMF bowling alley in SE Portland to shutter

The AMF Pro 300 Lanes at 30th and Southeast Powell is closing at the end of May to be replaced by a 'national 'retailer.' (Portland Business Journal) (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

The thunk and crash of bowling balls and pins will go silent when the AMF Pro 300 Lanes at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 30th Avenue shuts down at the end of May.

In its place will eventually live a "national retailer," according to MAJ Development Corporation, which bought the 31,200-square-foot building in August for $4.8 million. The Vancouver developer noted in a release that AMF has leased the building and will vacate after the end of the current bowling league season, which wraps up in May. Redevelopment of the building will start in August.

MAJ, which plans to update and upgrade the building, has secured "a long-term lease with a national retailer," though the company would not disclose who that tenant will be.

On its website, MAJ has a scrolling list of national tenants it has worked with in other developments, including 24 Hour Fitness, Gentle Dental, Starbucks, Panera Bread, 7-Eleven and Subway. The firm's other developments include a range of retail projects around the metro region, including multiple standalone 7-Elevens, various retail centers with fueling stations and a Starbucks in Northeast Portland that's in a repurposed shipping container.

MAJ is also behind a $4 million gas station and travel center currently under construction near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Air Cargo Road, about a mile from the Portland International Airport terminal.

Jon covers real estate for the Portland Business Journal. Sign up for his daily newsletter to hear about new projects and get behind-the-scenes looks at Portland's rapidly changing built environment.

© 2017 KGW-TV