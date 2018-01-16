Amazon to nearly double Portland footprint with big lease in Broadway Tower

Amazon has leased nearly 85,000 square feet of space in Broadway Tower, a planned 19-story mixed-use building at Southwest Columbia and Broadway. (Photo: GBD Architects)

Amazon has signed a lease for nearly 85,000 square feet of space inside the under-construction Broadway Tower in a move that nearly doubles the company's footprint in downtown Portland.

The expansion comes just four months after Amazon's AWS Elemental — a developer of video processing technology which Amazon acquired for $296 million in 2015 — moved into a new headquarters across the street in the 1320 Broadway Building, where it occupies 101,000 square feet.

Rumors have been swirling in Portland's commercial real estate scene for months that Elemental or possibly even parent company Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) would be leasing space in the tower.

AWS Elemental on Friday confirmed that Amazon is leasing the space "as a normal part of scaling to meet the needs of its customers."

It's unclear whether the new space will be used by employees of Elemental, Amazon or both. Element's current headquarters is occupied by a significant number of people employed by Amazon.com.

Broadway Tower is a 19-story hotel and office combo that features a Radisson RED hotel on the first eight floors and 175,000 square feet of office space on floors nine through 19. Construction is expected to be largely complete by October of this year.

Earlier this month, BPM Real Estate Group, the developer of the tower, announced it had leased the upper two floors of the tower to the law firm Markowitz Herbold PC. In December, news came out that Lawyers Title had signed a lease for 10,069 square feet of space on the 10th floor.

According to www.1455broadway.com, the marketing web site for the tower, floors nine through 13 had been leased as well, but the tenant was not disclosed. The total square footage on those five floors is 84,981 square feet.

Amazon and other high-profile companies often require real estate firms and landlords they work with to sign strict confidentiality agreements prohibiting them from commenting on any lease transactions. That is the case in this instance, as well. No one connected to BPM, Kidder Mathews — the firm representing BPM in the office leasing of the tower — or any others connected to the project disclosed any information about the lease.

Back in October, the Business Journal took a big look at Amazon's expanding presence in Portland, including the rapidly growing AWS Elemental. That's about the time rumors first started to gather momentum about Elemental sizing up the space in Broadway Tower.

AWS Elemental employs about 400 people, though its headquarters at 1320 Broadway has the capacity to hold 600.

The new lease is not connected to Amazon's plans to find a second North American headquarters.

