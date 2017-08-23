Amazon offers two-hour delivery of beer, wine in Portland

Deschutes Brewery was one of the companies to watch on The Portland Business Journal's Oregon's Most Admired list. (Photo: Google Maps)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Amazon announced on Wednesday that Prime members in Portland can now order beer and wine, and have it delivered to their home in two hours or less.

The speedy delivery is guaranteed through Amazon’s Prime Now service. Amazon says Portlanders have used the service to purchase tens of thousands of items, the most popular being sparkling water, organic macaroni and cheese, and the Kindle Paperwhite.

The available beer and wine options include popular domestic brands and local favorites, such as Deschutes and Full Sail.

The Amazon Now delivery service is available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day in Portland. A one-hour delivery costs $7.99. Two-hour delivery is free.

