Adidas leases 80,000 square feet at a high-profile Portland building

Adidas has leased nearly 80,000 square feet in Montgomery Park in Northwest Portland as its U.S. surge continues.

The Germany-based company is expected to provide details about the space after it releases its next quarterly earnings report.

It's unclear if new or current employees will work in the space, which is at 2701 N.W. Vaughn and roughly four miles from the company's North American headquarters on Greeley Avenue in North Portland.

The company is in the midst of its biggest local hiring spree.

In 2015, Adidas acquired a 25,000-square-foot building immediately adjacent to its North American headquarters. The Montgomery Park lease signals that's not enough space to keep up with the company's growing workforce. It employs around 1,200 in Portland, up from 850 in 2015.

The lease will give Adidas nearly 10 percent of Montgomery Park, which has 850,000 square feet of floor space.

Adidas has been on a hot streak thanks to a string of popular new products and a consumer shift to denim and more casual sneakers. North American sales climbed 31 percent in the first quarter to $1.1. billion at a time when other brands have struggled.

