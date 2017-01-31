Watch: The new Apple 'Spaceship' campus is amazing

Apple campus construction, via YouTube

The uber-cool Apple Campus 2 in Cupertino, Calif., is expected to open this year to house 12,000 of its employees. The original campus is about mile away.

A drone video was released Monday showing the building nearing completion.

The grounds will be landscaped like a park, part of the vision of the late Steve Jobs when he first announced the project in 2006.

The new facility, dubbed the "Apple Spaceship" has 2.8 million square feet of office. Imagine the Pac West building in downtown Portland about 150 stories.

The workers will use a 100,000 square-foot fitness center. An underground 1,000 seat amphitheater will host product unveilings and other events.

Even the separate parking garages, topped with solar power panels, look impressive. The entire campus will be 100 percent solar powered.

