Toro Bravo ready for reveal after makeover

Toro Bravo

PORTLAND, Ore. -- For the last two weeks, Toro Bravo have kept their doors closed to the public so they could give their restaurant a complete makeover.

As a special thank you, this very popular eatery in NE Portland is having an anniversary party and Open House tonight from 6 p.m to 10 p.m.

Opened back in 2007, Toro Bravo now boasts a newly remodeled, gaucho-inspired dining room.

Brian McFayden visited the Spanish restaurant, toured the completely updated kitchen and had the privilege of eating some of their famed tapas.

The alcove room (aka “the make-out room”) has been redesigned for intimate face-to-face dining experience.

Toro Bravo is located 120 NE Russell St.

