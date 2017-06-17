Thousands celebrate Portland Pride during weekend festivities

Portland Pride Parade 2016 (KGW John Helm)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Pride events celebrating the LGBTQ community take center stage this weekend as tens of thousands of people are expected to converge in downtown Portland for the festivities.

The official Pride Kickoff Party was Tuesday night but the biggest events take place Saturday and Sunday. Here’s what you can expect:

Pride Waterfront Festival at Tom McCall Park

Exhibitor booths will be open from noon – 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday.

There will also be hours of live music, food and beverages available.

People who go to the festival are encouraged to donate $7, which organizers say helps cover the costs of putting on the event.

Last year, it was estimated upwards of 60,000 people attended the Pride Festival.

Trans Pride March

The Trans Pride March starts at 2 p.m. Saturday at the North Park Blocks in downtown Portland and is scheduled to last until 4:30 p.m.

The march “aims to celebrate the incredible gains made by our community, mourn the tragic losses we’ve faced this year, and stand in solidarity with our many brethren in the struggle,” according to the Pride Northwest website.

Dyke March

The 2017 Portland Dyke March starts begins at 6 p.m. Saturday at Tom McCall Waterfront Park and is scheduled to go until 7 p.m.

Pride Parade

The Pride Parade takes place on Sunday and typically has the largest turnout of the Pride Weekend marches. Last year, police estimated that 8,000 people, including Gov. Kate Brown, participated in the parade and another 30,000 watched.

KGW will live stream the parade at 11 a.m.

Organizers have received some backlash prior to this year's parade following a request from organizers asking law enforcement marching in the parade to not wear their uniforms.

This year’s parade will begin at the North Park Blocks on West Burnside at 11 a.m. and end at Tom McCall Waterfront Park at around 1 p.m.

Portland Pride Parade Route (Photo: Pride Northwest)

Pride Parade FAQ

