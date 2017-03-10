Take a look at Starbucks first-ever spring cups

KGW
Spring is right around the corner, and Starbucks is celebrating with a new seasonal look.

Starting March 16, you can grab a pastel-colored cup at participating Starbucks throughout the U.S. and Canada.

There are three colors featured: yellow, green and blue. The white circles will be filled with hand-drawn designs that represent springtime.

They will only be available for a limited time.

Starbucks started its seasonal cups more than 20-years-ago with its first-holiday cup and has expanded its seasonal cups to include autumn and summer.

