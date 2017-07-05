KGW
Close

'Roman Candle fight' torches SUV in Wash.

Allison Sundell , KING 6:27 AM. PDT July 05, 2017

SKYWAY, Wash. -- An SUV caught fire when a boy accidentally shot a Roman candle into it in the King County city of Skyway on Tuesday.

A 14-year-old boy took his parents’ car to buy fireworks with friends in the morning. He parked it on South 122nd Street and 75th Avenue South with the windows down, and the three boys began to have a “Roman Candle fight,” according to King County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the candles accidentally shot into the car and got stuck in the defroster.

%INLINE%

There were no injuries reported.

Some grass and a power pole on the north side of the street were burnt as well.

© 2017 KING-TV

KGW

What not to do with July 4th fireworks

KGW

Fireworks banned in Vancouver; what's legal in Oregon

KGW

How to take photos of fireworks with smartphones

KGW

Family asks others to be careful with fireworks after bad injury

KGW

Forest Grove Fire urges fireworks safety this 4th of July

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories