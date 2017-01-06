Starbucks grab-and-go egg snack aims to boost food sales

NEW YORK - Starbucks will start selling a new bite-sized egg snack next week, the first of a series of new food options that the coffee chain hopes will boost sales.
The new item, called Sous Vide Egg Bites, is a wheat-free portable egg-and-cheese mixture about the size of a golf ball. Starbucks said Thursday it spent three years developing the egg bites for customers who asked for more protein options. The Seattle-based company says customers often ordered breakfast egg sandwiches without the bread.
Starbucks Corp. says an organic soup and a gluten-free breakfast sandwich are coming later this year as it seeks to get its latte-sipping customers to buy more food.
Customers will get two egg bites, which use cage-free eggs, for $4.45.
