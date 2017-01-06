Rare 'hair ice' spotted in Washington's Skagit County

A hiker made a rare discovery during a winter walk in Washington's Skagit County woods.
Instagram user netbossg snapped this photo of the mysterious looking "hair ice" during a hike near his home.
"I was out walking our new puppy in the woods when I found this on the ground. It is frost! I had to do a double take, because all the frost had melted … except for this little twig in the shade of the trees. It looks like cotton candy. "
"Hair ice" is formed when an unusual type of cold-tolerant fungus grows on dead wood in the freezing temps. LiveScience.com gives a great explanation of how "hair ice" is formed and the famous scientist who studied it.
