Popular Oregon state parks could see rate hikes

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Oregon State Park officials say a record amount of people camping out may lead to a price hike for popular campground sites, and lower rates for least used sites.

The Salem Statesman Journal reports that House Bill 2318 would make park fees more flexible.

The prices for popular sites could increase by $1 or $2 per night. Some site prices would only see an increase on certain dates. Park officials say they will use the extra money to offer other discounts that will offset the price.

Fort Stevens State Park, Oregon's most popular park along coast, typically has 85 percent full capacity while Humbug Mountain State Park, six hours south of Fort Stevens, is typically at 20 percent capacity.

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Director Lisa Sumption says she hopes the change will encourage people to visit new areas.

