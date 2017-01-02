Oregon City teen's NBA dream comes true

OREGON CITY, Ore. -- A dream came true for an Oregon City teenager who just got home from a whirlwind trip to Chicago, where he saw the Bulls play.

Trey Flowers, a 17-year-old Central Catholic High School student, was there because of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He's battled his way back after an emergency liver transplant, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation stepped in to give him an unbelievable experience on the road to recovery.

Basketball is Flowers' number one love. So imagine what it was like for him to sign a one-day contract to be on the team of his idol Michael Jordan.

"It was amazing, it was a dream come true, everything was so surreal," Flowers said, back at home in Oregon City.

Trey, his mother, and his cousin traveled to Chicago a few days after Christmas for the royal treatment. Flowers shot baskets at pre-game practice, got shooting tips from Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg, answered media questions in a mock press conference, and he ran out the tunnel with the team.

Team star Rajon Rondo gave special attention to Trey the whole day.

"We got to go into the locker room, where I got my own jersey and my own locker," Flowers said, beaming. "Oh my goodness, when we got to go into the locker room, that was the coolest thing."

It's a dream come true after a year-and-a-half of surgeries, doctor's appointments and medicine. It started in 2015.

"I just kept on getting a stomach ache at school at random times and it got more constant," he said. Doctors finally diagnosed him with acute liver failure, and Trey was rushed to Stanford Hospital in northern California for an emergency transplant.

He was out of school for 2 months, laid up in a hospital bed when a phone call came.

"Make-A-Wish contacted me and said 'We're going to do this, the sky's the limit, whatever you want', so I was just kind of shocked at that point." Trey didn't hesitate on his wish: A day with the Chicago Bulls, and an experience that the Flowers family won't ever forget.

"This is something to look forward to, something to lift your spirits and something they can give that I can't as a parent," said Kimberly Baker-Flowers, Trey's mother. "I'm just grateful for what they've given to Trey. They gave him something once in a lifetime, that he'll cherish the rest of his life. I'll cherish it too."

It took a year of planning to make it happen, but it helped Trey get back on the road to recovery. His body has accepted his new liver, and while he'll be on medication the rest of his life, Trey is ready to get on the track team at school, and of course, back to the basketball court.

"It's taught me to be thankful for the things you have. Be thankful for the people around you and what's given to you, and what you can give back," Flowers said. Doctors said Trey has healed about three times as fast as anyone they've ever seen who's had a liver transplant.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is always in need of donations to make these dreams happen.