Natural quadruplets born to Arizona couple

An Arizona family just grew by four in a matter of minutes. Scottsdale is now home to adorable brand-new quadruplets.

Mom and dad say they got pregnant 100 percent naturally, but it was not easy. Now that all of the babies are here and safe, they could not be happier.

The three little baby boys and one girl are all resting happy and healthy inside HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Their names are Emery, Damon, Gideon and Theo. The Szafranski quadruplets are finally here and mom, dad and older sister are so excited.

"They're amazing so it's very shocking and very surreal," their mom, Kylie Szafranski, said. What was a family of three, catapulted to a family of seven overnight.

Dr. Cathleen Harris says mom delivered at 29 weeks and the babies are off to a healthy and stable start in the NICU.

The Szafranskis say they hope the babies will be home by May and they're thankful for all of the community support they’ve received.

