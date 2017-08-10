National s'mores day and other campfire recipes

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - What better way to end the summer than with s'mores and a campfire? On National S'mores Day, August 10th, take the time to prepare for your weekend getaway. (Hint: for some of these recipes, you may need aluminum foil and skewers)

Campfire Monkey Bread

This sticky bread is a sweet way to end a day of exploration and hiking. It only calls for one refrigerated ingredient and the rest can be premade at home. It tastes even better over an open flame!

Ingredients (Pre-measure these):

One can of biscuit dough

Half a cup of cinnamon sugar (Two tbs of cinnamon to every half cup of sugar)

Half a cup of brown sugar

One stick of salted butter

Open your biscuits and cut them into quarters Pour the cinnamon sugar into a plastic bag, add in a few biscuits and shake to coat. Repeat with all the biscuits. Place coated biscuits into pan or Danish oven Melt butter and stir in brown sugar. Pour mixture over biscuits. Before putting on your lid, place another layer of foil across the top of your dutch oven to catch any stray ashes. Bake over moderately heated coals for five to ten minutes or until center is cooked through.

Campfire Cones

Customize your usual s'mores by using a waffle cone instead of a cup.

Ingredients:

Sugar or Waffle Cones

One bag of Mini Marshmallows

12 oz Chocolate Chip

Optional: Other small candies, fruits, crisps, and anything else that'll fit in a small cone

Fill each cone with marshmallows, chocolate chips, and other toppings of your choice. Wrap each cone in aluminum foil Heat over fire (away from direct flames) for seven to ten minutes. Voila!

"Walking" Tacos

Using the frito chips that are usually left at the bottom of the snack packs, put together a nacho meal you can eat on the go.

Ingredients (can be pre-measured):

One pound of ground beef or turkey

Half a cup of diced onions

One (1oz) taco seasoning packet

Snack sized bags of Fritos or Doritos

Choice of nachos condiments (Sour cream, salsa, shredded cheese, guacamole, etc)

Crush bag of Doritios or Fritos Brown beef or turkey in a pan over campfire and drain fat. Add the onion to the meat and sautee a couple of minutes until soft. Add the taco seasoning along with half a cup of water and simmer. Mix in with beans Spoon meat and bean mix into the chips bag, and add condiments!

Camping Hot Dogs

This two-ingredient meal is turns making hotdogs into a culinary affair for everyone. This easy recipe is the perfect balance of sweet and saucy.

Ingredients:

Hot dogs

Pillsbury crescent rolls

Place a skewer about 3/4 the way into each hotdog. Open your crescent rolls and wrap one long pre-cut triangle around each hot dog. Loosely wrap your crescent wrapped hot dogs in aluminum foil. Roast over the fire, frequently turning you stick Cook for 15-20 minutes and you're done!

Cinnamon Roll Ups

Instead of s'mores, try this tasty dessert. Not only is it delicious, but you'll also feel like a total pro making your own sugar glaze over an open campfire.

Ingredients:

One package crescent rolls

One fourth a cup of sugar

One tbsp cinnamon

Combine cinnamon and sugar Separate crescent rolls and wrap them around the skewer Roll skewers in cinnamon sugar mixture Cook seasoned roll ups over campfire for five minutes, rotating frequently Optional - Mix 1/4 cup powdered sugar and 2-3 tbsp water together to make a glaze and drizzle over roll-up.

