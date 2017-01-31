NASA's Cassini captures jaw-dropping photos of Saturn's rings

Straw in the B Ring's Edge. This image shows a region in Saturn's outer B ring. NASA's Cassini spacecraft viewed this area at a level of detail twice as high as it had ever been observed before. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

NASA's Cassini spacecraft recently captured stunning close-ups of Saturn’s icy rings.

The spacecraft, which is currently in its “ring-grazing” phase of orbit around the planet, is heading towards its final phase when it will burn up in Saturn's upper atmosphere later this year, NASA said in a statement.

The photos offer researchers the closest view of the outer parts of Saturn's main rings ever seen, according to NASA. The spacecraft will continue to take photos of the rings and the gas giant's moons until April.

"How fitting it is that we should go out with the best views of Saturn's rings we've ever collected," Cassini Imaging Team Lead Carolyn Porco, of Space Science Institute, Boulder, Colo., said in a statement.

The new photos show details in the rings, which haven't been visible since the spacecraft arrived in 2004, according to NASA.

