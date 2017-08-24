Oaks Amusement Park holds naming contest for new ride, offers $500 gift card

Example of new ride that will open at Oaks Amusement Park next spring (Photo: Oaks Amusement Park)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oaks Amusement Park in Southeast Portland is holding a naming contest for its new ride opening this spring.

The person who comes up with the winning name will be awarded a $500 gift card to the park.

In a Facebook post, the park described the ride as “a new extreme in roller coaster excitement.” It will feature a 72-foot vertical lift, a large loop and reach speeds of 45 mph.

The ride will be themed around the winning name. Photos the park posted on its Facebook page are examples of the ride but the colors and car designs won’t be chosen until after a name is picked.

Entries will be accepted through Dec. 1. Entrants can suggest as many names as they want. The winning name will be selected by Oaks Park management and the winner will be notified between Jan. 1 and March 24.

The winner will be awarded the $500 gift card at the coaster’s grand opening.

Click here to enter a name for the ride

