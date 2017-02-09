McMenamins Grand Lodge Hotel with historic past gets a facelift

Remodeling at McMenamins Grand Lodge Hotel (Photo: KGW)

FOREST GROVE, Ore. -- At McMenamins Grand Lodge Hotel in Forest Grove, renovations are almost done.

Artists and staff are working to make sure 22 new rooms are ready to open by Friday. There are a lot of unique features to see that book lovers may really like, including a secret passageway.

“It's been a really miraculous transformation,” said Shannon McMenamin, co-owner of the Grand Lodge.

Each of the new 22 rooms honor a different book and author.

“Right now we're walking down our new hallway a room that's named after the Book of Dun Cow,” said McMenamin as she walked into one of the rooms.

The rooms are each put together with unique touches. The room dedicated to the Book of the Dun Cow is outfitted with a larger-than-life chaise lounge. It was made by cutting through a wall that was part of an existing stairwell below.

“We don't have anything like this in any of our hotels,” McMenamin said.

From hand-painted headboards to paintings, the artwork brings the featured books to life. Portland artist Cleo Hehn is one of the many artists on staff. She said she’s excited that her art gets to be on display.

“We add our own artistic flair and our own sense of magic to different elements,” said Hehn.



For months, she’s worked alongside other talented artists for months.



“My uncle was actually one of my coworkers and he’s been an artist with the company for almost 30 years,” she said.

The rooms in the attic are nothing short of magical, especially if you take into account the secret passageway.

“We're headed into our secret stairwell,” began McMenamin as she showed off the passageway. “This area goes down to the second floor and you have to find it in the hallway."

The blacklight and artwork in the passageway is inspired by Gollum's cave in Lord of the Rings. The riddles that Gollum poses to Bilbo Baggins are also written on the walls.

Head back downstairs and you'll find more renovations in the Billy Scott Bar. The renovations include a cozy fireplace, books and music on vinyl.

“The more time you spend in the hotel, the more you're going to see the different layers and the different art and the different details that we put in place here,” said McMenamin.

McMenamins Grand Lodge will hold an opening party on Saturday. From noon to 3 p.m., people will be able to see the rooms for free. The party goes until 10 p.m.



Starting on Friday, people will be able to rent out the newly renovated rooms for between $125-$195.

