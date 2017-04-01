KGW viewer birthdays 4-1-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Trail Blazers' DJ loses sight after surgery
-
3-year-old Silsbee child saves newborn baby
-
ODFW: Don't rescue baby wildlife
-
ODOT blasts boulder on Highway 138 near Roseburg
-
Car stolen with child inside
-
Man believed to have started i-85 fire identified
-
Grimm actress raises money for new show
-
Man gets red light ticket from 1,000 miles away
-
Deadly bus crash update 6
-
Police may make more arrests after protest
More Stories
-
Oregon, Gonzaga look to make history at the Final…Mar 31, 2017, 7:54 p.m.
-
Photos: Ducks vs. Tar Heels, Final Four matchupsMar 30, 2017, 12:40 p.m.
-
Making the case for Oregon at the Final FourMar 31, 2017, 6:45 a.m.