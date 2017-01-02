Jimmy Makarounis, owner of Portland jazz club Jimmy Mak's, has died

Photo: JimmyMaks.com (Photo: Jimmy Mak's)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Jimmy Makarounis, the owner of Portland Jazz club Jimmy Mak’s, died early Monday morning, one day after the club played its final show on New Year's Eve.

The club announced the news Monday afternoon on its Facebook page.

In November, Makarounis announced the club would be closing indefinitely. Makarounis was battling throat cancer and his doctors told him he needed to focus on healing.

At the time of the announcement of the club’s closing, Makarounis said he was making the decision with “a heavy heart.”

In 2015, Makarounis was forced to move the club from its longstanding location in the Pearl District. At the time, a new, fully funded location was moving ahead. The new Jimmy Mak’s was scheduled to open in early 2017 but Marakounis’ health sidelined the project indefinitely.