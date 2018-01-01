It's a boy! Meet Providence Oregon's 1st baby of 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. -- It's a boy!
The first baby born in an Oregon Providence hospital in 2018 was Adonzhay Avritt, who came into the world at 12:32 a.m. on New Year's Day.
Born at Providence Portland, he weighed in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long.
He was actually due on Christmas Day.
A baby was born earlier at Kaiser Sunnyside, at 12:02 a.m., but details were not released.
Legacy Health announced that the first baby of 2018 inside one of its medical centers was born at Legacy Good Samaritan at 1:57 a.m.
© 2018 KGW-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs