It's a boy! Meet Providence Oregon's 1st baby of 2018

(Photo: Providence Portland)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- It's a boy!

The first baby born in an Oregon Providence hospital in 2018 was Adonzhay Avritt, who came into the world at 12:32 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Born at Providence Portland, he weighed in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long.

He was actually due on Christmas Day.

A baby was born earlier at Kaiser Sunnyside, at 12:02 a.m., but details were not released.

Legacy Health announced that the first baby of 2018 inside one of its medical centers was born at Legacy Good Samaritan at 1:57 a.m.

