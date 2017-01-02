How to make the most of your New Year's Resolutions

Photo by thinkstock.com

PORTLAND, Ore. -- New Year’s resolutions are everywhere in early January.

A little girl in Pioneer Courthouse Square said she wanted to “help poor people get more money and be warm in the winter."

Her mother, Melissa Hancock, said she just looking for some family time and maybe a little more rest.

“I need more sleep. Sleep more. Spend more time with family,” she said.

But resolutions in January often fade to forgotten musings in February.

“Yeah that’s really common,” said David Rabiner.

Rabiner has spent the past 25 years teaching people all over the world team building, leadership and peak performance.

“Athletic clubs are full of people who signed up on Jan. 1," he said. "And anybody who exercises on a regular basis can see all the rookies in January."

So how can we all make 2017 different?

“The most important principle is this: What gets measured gets done,” Rabiner said.

So, if you are trying to lose weight, focus not only on changing what you eat, he says, but measure how much you weigh every day, no matter what.

“My recommendation is, starting tomorrow, for the rest of the year, never skip a day, and just weigh yourself, write it down,” he said.

“Most people will weigh less at the end of the year than if they had not gone through that process in itself,” Rabiner said.

But even if we know we should track our weight, for example, it’s still possible to get knocked off the goal.

We’ve all experienced the rush of life that interferes with resolutions.

“Work, being busy, and not taking the time for myself. That is something that’s really hard to do sometimes,” said Anne-Louise Sterry, who was visiting Pioneer Courthouse Square on Monday.

Hancock agreed. “No follow through," she said. "This year, we’re gonna work hard on them."

Rabiner says the key to success is recognizing when life is trying to distract us from our goal and creating a plan ahead of time to push through.

“The obstacles are a given for everybody. So the people who perform the best are the ones who know how to handle the obstacles,” he said.

“If you are aware of the obstacles — the things that jump out to get you — and you have a plan for how you’re going to deal with those obstacles, you’re far more likely to get them done,” Rabiner said.

As for setting goals, Rabiner said we should aim not just for the end result we’re after but also for the steps that will get us there.

“For example if you are in sales, yes you want to measure how much you sell but you also want to measure how much you’re calling on a regular basis," he said. "You want to measure how much time you’re spending on a regular basis. But measure the components that contribute to success as well as the success itself."

