Watch 4th of July Fireworks Live on KGW

KGW Staff , KGW 5:14 PM. PDT July 04, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – You can enjoy the Fourth of July fireworks from the comfort of your couch this year with KGW’s live coverage on TV and online.

KGW’s TV coverage of the Fort Vancouver fireworks show begins at 10 p.m. and ends around 10:30 p.m., after the finale.

You can also watch the fireworks live on KGW.com, the KGW Facebook page and the KGW News App.

If you’re planning on lighting off your own fireworks, there are some restrictions depending on where you live.  

However you plan on celebrating, we hope you enjoy the holiday and stay safe!

 

