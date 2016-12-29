Volunteers for Operation Sneaky Elf deliver bags full of homemade cookies to nearly 1,400 homes early Christmas morning. (Photo: Special to the Statesman Journal)

What does it take to deliver a bag of homemade cookies to nearly 1,400 homes at 3:30 a.m. on Christmas Day?

Fifty-two sneaky elves — and a blessing from Salem Police.

Operation Sneaky Elf went off without a hitch for the 12th straight year, leaving a sweet surprise on the doorstep of a record number of households in West Salem.

Organizers made sure to alert the police department that elves would be lurking around in the wee hours of the morning carrying red and white bags. It took volunteers less than two hours to cover the entire Edgewater District and beyond. Elves were spotted along Wallace Road NW, too.

The covert cookie operation is the culmination of a busy holiday season for Salem Dream Center. The nonprofit organization delivered food boxes to families for Thanksgiving (nearly 10,000 pounds) and Christmas (more than 41,000 pounds), collected and wrapped presents (nearly 6,000), and granted children's wishes (nearly 900).

Its mission is about more than just numbers, but about the education, mentorship, and food security for the children and families it serves.

Operation Sneaky Elf, which began 12 years ago when volunteers delivered cookies to one apartment complex, is a simple way for the organization to make an impression on the entire neighborhood.

Residents of 1,383 homes woke up this Christmas morning to a bag hanging on their doorknob with a dozen homemade cookies inside — that's 16,596 cookies delivered — and a note saying: "Merry Christmas. You are loved."

The cookies are homemade because "we want people to know the gift came from the heart," said Craig Oviatt, executive director of Salem Dream Center.

Every year he hears about the impact of the operation, and the response is heartwarming. A family that recently moved into the neighborhood from Pennsylvania, for example, was appreciative of the gesture because they don't know anyone in the neighborhood. In past years, residents who were spending Christmas alone or dealing with health issues were uplifted by the small gifts.

"The bag of cookies on their doorstep makes them believe they aren't alone," Oviatt said. "We're not delivering cookies, we're delivering hope."

Several years ago, Oviatt was on the verge of ending the operation until he heard a woman's emotional story about how she was experiencing the worst Christmas in her life and didn't want to live anymore. After receiving the cookies and the note, she had a new outlook on life.

Oviatt did, too.

"We will always do this, and we will do it more," he said.

The elves envision expanding next year to other neighborhoods.

