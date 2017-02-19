Get in free to all of Oregon's national parks on Presidents Day

Crater Lake National Park, Oregon, USA (Photo: dschreiber29)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Still searching for something to do on Presidents Day? If you're up to braving the rain, you could take advantage of waived entrance fees at one of Oregon's national parks.

The weather on Monday is expected to be rainy with highs in the high-40s. See the forecast here.

The U.S. Department of the Interior tweeted Sunday that entrances fees would be waived for all public lands in honor of the holiday.

Tomorrow all public lands are free for Presidents’ Day. RT to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/0sBFR6Zq07 — US Dept of Interior (@Interior) February 19, 2017

Participating national parks in Oregon are Crater Lake National Park and Lewis & Clark National Historical Park. The entrance fee will be waived but costs for things like camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours will not be waived.

Other entrance-free dates in 2017:

April 15-16 and 22-23: Weekends of National Park Week

August 25: National Park Service Birthday

September 30: National Public Lands Day

November 11-12: Veterans Day Weekend

