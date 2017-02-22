Historic theater in NW Portland in jeopardy of being demolished

Northwest Children's Theater (Photo: Nina Mehlhaf)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Portland's growth means we've seen a lot of historic homes and buildings demolished.

The 25-year-old Northwest Children's Theater at Northwest 19th Avenue and Everett Street could be next on the chopping block. The building is on the National Historic Landmark list, but as we've learned in Oregon, all the property owner needs to do is submit a letter for demolition, and it's taken off the list.

The theater says over 3,500 kids every year learn singing and acting there. It's also a space for art classes, congressional hearings, health clinics, and more. But the building needs a lot of repair, and some say it's not worth the money, and it would be more productive to sell the building and demolish it.

The century old masonry, grand columns, and stained glass windows make one of the last remaining children's theaters in Portland unique.

Claire Hernandez is so proud of her son 14-year-old Martin, the lead in the last several plays.

"They have really created an incredible community there, it is a great place for kids to discover themselves, I don't know if Martin would have known he was so talented," Hernandez said.

The entire theater family is worried though about the future.

"This is a historic building. It's been here 107 years, it's an old Christian Science Church," said development director Nick Fenster as he walked us through the lobby.

The theater has managed the property since 2009 and Fenster says they've updated the electrical system, fire alarms and emergency lighting, but it needs a new roof and millions of dollars in seismic upgrades.

It's complicated, but the property is owned by six Northwest Portland neighborhoods collectively as a nonprofit. Fenster says any money it makes, has always been re-invested in the property for the good of the community. Now, some of those neighbors think the building has outlived itself and should be sold.

"Just to be replaced by condos or some other commercial development? We think that's the wrong choice for the neighborhood and we hope people turn out and make their voices heard," Fenster said.

The theater building and adjacent parking lot is estimated to be worth $3.5 million. It sounds like a big profit, but it would be spread over six neighborhood associations.

It's a story we've heard too often in the Rose City. And parents like Claire Hernandez want to stop it.

"It makes me feel sad, not just for the theater community but for Portland as a city, that historic buildings are treasures that we should value and respect and honor," she said.

KGW tried contacting the group who would like to sell the property, but has yet to hear back from them. The theater wants the chance to raise $5 million for the repairs and to buy the building away from the neighborhoods.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, some board seats are up for grabs in a vote. Both sides want as many people as possible from the Goose Hollow, Arlington Heights, NW District Association, Industrial District, Hillside and Linton neighborhoods at the meeting at 7p.m. at the cultural center. Those boards seats will determine the future of the building.

Portland City Commissioners Nick Fish and Chloe Eudaly wrote letters in support of the theater staying open.

