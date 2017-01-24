'Kubo' earns two more Oscar nods for local studio Laika

"Kubo and the Two Strings" (Photo: imdb.com)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- "Kubo and the Two Strings," from the Hillsboro-based studio Laika, received two Oscar nominations Tuesday, for best animated feature and best visual effects.

Laika has now earned Oscar nominations for best animated feature for its past four films. "Coraline" (2009), "ParaNorman" (2012) and "The Boxtrolls." (2014) were also nominated for best animated feature. But "Kubo" is the first Laika film to be nominated for visual effects.

In fact, it's the first animated film to receive a nomination for best visual effects since "The Nightmare Before Christmas" in 1994.

Other films nominated for animated best feature are "Moana," "My Life as a Zucchini," "The Red Turtle" and "Zootopia." Other nominations for best visual effects included "Deepwater Horizon," "Doctor Strange," "Jungle Book" and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

"Kubo and the Two Strings" is about a young boy named Kubo who embarks on a quest to find an enchanted suit of armor that belonged to his late father, in an attempt to defeat a vindictive spirit from the past.

The 89th Academy Awards Ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 26.

