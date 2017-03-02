(Photo: JIM WATSON)

Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss! Today would have been the iconic children's book author's 113th birthday.

Theodor Seuss Geisel was born on March 2, 1904 in Massachusetts. Geisel wrote under the pen name Dr. Seuss, and his beloved children's books continue to inspire kids as well as adults.

In honor of Dr. Seuss's birthday, here are five inspiring quotes from his classic books.

1 - “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose. You're on your own. And you know what you know. And you are the one who'll decide where to go."

2 - "Why fit in when you were born to stand out?"

3 - “Be who you are and say what you feel because the ones who mind don’t matter, and the ones who matter don’t mind.”

4 - “So be sure when you step, step with care and great tact. And remember that life's a great balancing act. And will you succeed? Yes! You will, indeed!"

5 - “Sometimes the questions are complicated and the answers are simple.”

#HappyBirthdayDrSeuss Tweets

(© 2017 KGW)