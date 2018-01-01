'Grimm' crew supports coworker attacked by her dog

(Photo: Christine Pitawanich)

SILVERTON, Ore. -- A Silverton woman, attacked by her own dog, was worried she was in store for the worst Christmas of her life.

But now Morgan Muta is taking the first steps toward recovery. She has a lot of support as she gets ready for her first facial surgery on Tuesday.

Muta worked as a makeup artist on the show ‘Grimm’ for a few years.

Once her ‘Grimm’ family found out what happened, they didn't waste any time to help. One of her former coworkers set up a GoFundMe page to help Muta pay for medical bills.

It all started about two weeks ago when Muta said her dog attacked her face while they were watching TV on the couch. She said there was no warning.

“It was extremely scary and there was a lot of blood, and I could tell that part of my face was missing,” she recalled. “Even after getting my dog down off the couch, he still came back again."

It was a scary situation that Muta is still processing.

“I think in that moment too, I understood that I wasn't safe anymore in my own home,” said Muta.

Her dog Wally was a rescue. She said he may have been abused, and was probably in some sort of dog fighting situation. Muta said Wally had been by her side for the last eight years and had never acted so extreme.

“I just think that as he entered his senior years, a lot of that hardwiring had probably come to show in him again,” she said.

Now, a portion of her upper lip is gone.

“Basically the portion near the bow of my lip was completely splayed,” Muta said.

Two days before Christmas, she put him down. It was a decision made even tougher because she lost her other dog in July.

“It's already been a very difficult six months for me,” she said.

When her ‘Grimm’ coworkers heard about everything that had happened, they took action making the GoFundMe page. Donations began pouring in.

“As I continued to see the donations pouring in, I just sobbed,” said Muta.

She has insurance but with the start of a new year, her deductible is $14,000.

“I wouldn't have been in a situation to be able to take care of this,” she said.

But in just two short weeks, the GoFundMe has already raised more than $14,500. She said she doesn’t know exactly how much her procedures to reconstruct her upper lip will be. But the money raised from the Portland film community is enough to at least pay for Muta’s deductible.

It’s a silver lining to start off a new year.

“Sometimes it takes time of tragedy to really open your eyes to just how blessed you are,” said Muta.

She said the outpouring of support is the greatest gift she could have been given.

Once she's able to, she said her goal is to give back to whoever else needs help getting through a tough time.

